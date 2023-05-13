Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 235 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $338.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $515.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.