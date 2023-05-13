Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

