Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.62

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.62 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.18). Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 162,561 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.65.

In other news, insider Ed Sutcliffe sold 149,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £13,430.43 ($16,946.91). In other news, insider Ed Sutcliffe sold 149,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £13,430.43 ($16,946.91). Also, insider Richard Parris acquired 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($131,861.20). Insiders own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M1G and M2G energy efficiency products for installation of commercial boilers and water heaters. Sabien Technology Group Plc sells its products directly, as well as through various facilities management and property management organizations.

