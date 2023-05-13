Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of 250.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.9%.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 484.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBRA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

