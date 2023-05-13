Safe Price Hits $7.95 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $165.63 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.95 or 0.00029493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00128402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00064064 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00041096 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.61294295 USD and is down -6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

