Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the April 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$14.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Sangoma Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $62.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

