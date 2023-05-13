Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $28.10 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $28.10 million and $3,238.28 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.46 or 0.06712251 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00055767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040608 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,335,981,234 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,346,211 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.