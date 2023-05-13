Scotiabank Begins Coverage on WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of WHTCF opened at C$3.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.85. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$4.47.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.