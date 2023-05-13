Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $5.08. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 116,565 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $87.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $28.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 58,579 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

