SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $802.06

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 802.06 ($10.12) and traded as high as GBX 820.40 ($10.35). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 809.40 ($10.21), with a volume of 1,868,712 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($12.11) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($13.12) to GBX 1,100 ($13.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.67) to GBX 975 ($12.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered SEGRO to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.09) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,030.50 ($13.00).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 781.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 802.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -496.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

SEGRO Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SEGRO

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a GBX 18.20 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. This represents a yield of 2.18%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,604.94%.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 78,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 812 ($10.25) per share, with a total value of £641,155.20 ($809,028.64). Insiders have purchased 343,926 shares of company stock valued at $285,669,418 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SEGRO

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.