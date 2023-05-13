SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
See Also
