SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.