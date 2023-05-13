SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 76,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 329,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNES has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. 30,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

SenesTech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

