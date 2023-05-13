SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 10,061 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $180,494.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,088.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.