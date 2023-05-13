SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 40,000 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,287,964.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on S. Stephens began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.