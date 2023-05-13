SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 1,538 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,161.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.5 %

S opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on S. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

