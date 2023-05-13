ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $455.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $8,621,942. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

