Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Shoals Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 5.2 %

SHLS stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $301,817.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,656,848.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,707,182 shares of company stock worth $598,568,377. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,106 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,483,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after buying an additional 3,663,343 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.