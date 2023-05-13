Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Lowered to Sell at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.85.

SHOP stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Shopify by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Shopify by 5,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

