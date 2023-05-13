Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Lowered to Sell at DZ Bank

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify Trading Down 2.5 %

SHOP stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Shopify by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Shopify by 5,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.