Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Director Konrad Wayson Buys 3,000 Shares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) Director Konrad Wayson acquired 3,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $32,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,427.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $214.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SHBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

