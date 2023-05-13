Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

SHED stock opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £631.51 million, a PE ratio of 393.53 and a beta of 0.74. Urban Logistics REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 114.21 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.34). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.84.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

