Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Decreases By 22.3%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 435,031 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 589,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

