Short Interest in 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Declines By 22.3%

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of TFSVF stock remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24SevenOffice Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Company Profile

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to companies, and auditing and accounting firms in Nordic Region. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time tracking solutions, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

