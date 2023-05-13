Short Interest in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expands By 14.6%

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,700 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 349,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.67. 1,191,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,688. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $729.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

