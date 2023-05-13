Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Expands By 44.0%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

ARQQW stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.