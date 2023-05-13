Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Increases By 49.1%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 727,300 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the April 15th total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asure Software news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at $408,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $579,892 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 210.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,565. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $272.22 million, a P/E ratio of -24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.64 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

