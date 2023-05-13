Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Expands By 83.3%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have commented on BDOUY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BDO Unibank in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of BDOUY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $4.4543 dividend. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 18.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

