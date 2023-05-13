Short Interest in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Grows By 18.8%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 50,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
BEST traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.82. 17,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,511. BEST has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter.
BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Freight, Supply Chain Management, Global, and Others. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
