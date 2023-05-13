Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Decreases By 57.1%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BioSyent Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BioSyent stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 6,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150, FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, Proktis-M, RepaGyn, and cTIBELLA. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

