Short Interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Drops By 22.9%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 422,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bit Brother Price Performance

Shares of Bit Brother stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. 80,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,121. Bit Brother has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Brother

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Brother stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Bit Brother

Bit Brother Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the supply and distribution of tea beverages and related products. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Changsha, China.

