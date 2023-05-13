Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Drops By 50.6%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bonso Electronics International Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNSO remained flat at $2.93 during midday trading on Friday. 6,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,990. Bonso Electronics International has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Bonso Electronics International

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bonso Electronics International, Inc is engaged in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

