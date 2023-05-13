Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Increases By 18.9%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,091. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.