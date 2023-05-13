Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Drops By 25.7%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,977,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 14,777,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54,885.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGMBF remained flat at $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

