Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Drops By 25.7%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,977,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 14,777,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54,885.0 days.
China Minsheng Banking Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGMBF remained flat at $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35.
About China Minsheng Banking
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Minsheng Banking (CGMBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.