Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rises By 18.6%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 80,120 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 178,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,508. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $297.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

