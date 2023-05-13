Short Interest in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expands By 14.1%

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 586,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSO remained flat at $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,777. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.75. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 82.56% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytosorbents

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 8.4% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,754,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 212,879 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,218,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 234,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Featured Stories

