Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Drops By 28.4%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 428.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 273,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the second quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DOGZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. 2,914,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,761. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dogness has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

