Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Expands By 93.5%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the April 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fanuc in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FANUY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 457,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,949. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. Fanuc has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $18.94.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

