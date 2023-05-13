Short Interest in G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Expands By 22.0%

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

G Mining Ventures Price Performance

OTCMKTS GMINF opened at C$0.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64. G Mining Ventures has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$1.00.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

Featured Stories

