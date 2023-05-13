Short Interest in GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Increases By 81.5%

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GreenShift Stock Down 16.7 %

GERS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 26,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,372. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. GreenShift has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols, Biodiesel production, and Corn Oil Extraction. The company was founded by Kevin E.

