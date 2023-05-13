Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Increases By 20.2%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $61.19. 1,590,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

