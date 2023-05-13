Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Increases By 66.7%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hywin Stock Down 0.6 %

HYW stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 15,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,938. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Hywin has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Institutional Trading of Hywin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hywin by 75.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hywin by 164.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hywin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

