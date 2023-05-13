Short Interest in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Grows By 86.8%

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the April 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

IMMX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. 137,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immix Biopharma by 106.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 54,220 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMMX. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.