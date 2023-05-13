Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Expands By 97.5%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 554,700 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the April 15th total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
Shares of Inpex stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Inpex has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.
About Inpex
