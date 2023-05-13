Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Rises By 78.8%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the April 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Down 0.7 %

IINN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 7,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis upped their target price on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the first quarter worth $70,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

