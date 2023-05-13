Short Interest in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Expands By 20.9%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 928,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 767,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $847,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,889.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $847,429.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at $644,889.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 17,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $682,209.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,577 shares in the company, valued at $10,216,669.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,635 shares of company stock worth $10,946,170. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.89. 269,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,277. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

