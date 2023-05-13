Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Grows By 72.5%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the April 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integrated Media Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IMTE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 99,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,691. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

