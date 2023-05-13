Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Rises By 88.8%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the April 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSML traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,806. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

