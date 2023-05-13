Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Rises By 88.8%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the April 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JSML traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,806. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.