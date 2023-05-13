Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Increases By 69.7%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Klabin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Klabin Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KLBAY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.81. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964. Klabin has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

Klabin Increases Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

