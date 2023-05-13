Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Drops By 24.2%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,848,400 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 3,757,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
LMPMF remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
