Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Grows By 65.2%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

LifeMD Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LFMDP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 3,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

