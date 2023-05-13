Short Interest in Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF) Drops By 23.1%

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LYPHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 449,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Luye Pharma Group Stock Down 36.8 %

LYPHF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 750 shares of the company traded hands.

Get Luye Pharma Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Luye Pharma Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luye Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luye Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.